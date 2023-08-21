Betty Jean Sharp, Age 96, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, August 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 7, 1927 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Harry and Dorothy (Stair) Webber. After graduating from Stanley High School in 1944 she was married to Thomas Sharp on February 2, 1946. Betty worked for the telephone company and Herberger’s Department store for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and baking. You will always remember her for dressing up at ridiculous days and the many mock weddings she dressed up for many years.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments