...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. Heat
index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Betty Jean Sharp, Age 96, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, August 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 7, 1927 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Harry and Dorothy (Stair) Webber. After graduating from Stanley High School in 1944 she was married to Thomas Sharp on February 2, 1946. Betty worked for the telephone company and Herberger’s Department store for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and baking. You will always remember her for dressing up at ridiculous days and the many mock weddings she dressed up for many years.
