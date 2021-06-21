Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek narrowly missed out on qualifying for the United States Olympic Team in track and field on Sunday.
Bednarek made his Olympic Trials debut in the men’s 100-meter dash over the weekend. Despite the 100 being a secondary event for the sprinter — he stars in the 200 — he came within milliseconds of booking a trip to the Tokyo Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.