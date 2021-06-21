US Track Trials Athletics

Kenny Bednarek wins the first heat of the men's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press

Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek narrowly missed out on qualifying for the United States Olympic Team in track and field on Sunday.

Bednarek made his Olympic Trials debut in the men’s 100-meter dash over the weekend. Despite the 100 being a secondary event for the sprinter — he stars in the 200 — he came within milliseconds of booking a trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

