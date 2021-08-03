Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek competes in a semifinal of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo.

 Associated Press

It's been smooth sailing so far for Kenny Bednarek through a pair of races at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Rice Lake grad placed second in his heat of the men's 200-meter on Tuesday night in Tokyo — watched live Tuesday morning in the U.S. — advancing him to the finals in his quest to take home a medal.

