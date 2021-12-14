...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling
temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 0 degrees
Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Toronto Raptors center Henry Ellenson defends against Charlotte’s Grant Riller during a preseason game in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 12, 2020. Ellenson now plays in Spain for Monbus Obradoiro.
A five-year stint in the NBA didn’t go as Henry Ellenson had hoped. But as the former Rice Lake star’s sixth season as a professional basketball player gets underway, he’s happy to have a fresh start.
Ellenson earned a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors last season, but turned his attention elsewhere after the club decided not to bring him back with another deal. As he sought a new destination to play over the summer, it became clear what the best path forward would be. It was time to pack his bags and cross the Atlantic Ocean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.