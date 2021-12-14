Henry Ellenson

Toronto Raptors center Henry Ellenson defends against Charlotte’s Grant Riller during a preseason game in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 12, 2020. Ellenson now plays in Spain for Monbus Obradoiro.

 Associated Press

A five-year stint in the NBA didn’t go as Henry Ellenson had hoped. But as the former Rice Lake star’s sixth season as a professional basketball player gets underway, he’s happy to have a fresh start.

Ellenson earned a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors last season, but turned his attention elsewhere after the club decided not to bring him back with another deal. As he sought a new destination to play over the summer, it became clear what the best path forward would be. It was time to pack his bags and cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments