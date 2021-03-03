Sean Hodkiewicz from Rice Lake and Henry Pike from Cameron were chosen to represent Wisconsin at the second Citizenship Washington Focus Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. Sean and Henry were two of 40 high school youth selected last fall to represent UW-Madison Extension-4-H Youth Development. All youth selected went through an intensive application process, including elements that helped build their career development competences. Wisconsin 4-H celebrates the incredible work these youth applicants put into preparing for this experience, despite it being canceled due to COVID.
Approximately 450 members of 4-H Youth Development Programs from around the country typically gather at this event to develop new skills in leadership, community service and multi-cultural integration. In addition to attending assemblies and workshops, they would have participated in discussion groups on issues facing the country today. They would have also attended the Presidential Inauguration of the new president on Jan. 20 and participate in their own mock campaigns and elections.
