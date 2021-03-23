March 22 marked the beginning of National Agriculture Week, a time designated to recognize the amazing story of American agriculture. 

With this year's theme, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table,” the Barron County Farm Bureau wanted to give residents a chance to thank the farmers who make that happen. Anyone could nominate their favorite Barron County farmer and through the generosity of Eva Curtis, Greg Hayes, Chrstina Jacobson and Tyler Holten, the Rural Mutual Insurance agents in Barron County, 25 farmers will be receiving a $40 gift certificate to one of the local restaurants. Rural Mutual Insurance is an affiliate of Farm Bureau and a insurer of farms, homes and vehicles. 

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments