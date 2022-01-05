...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Barron County Sheriff's Department to switch vendors for body/squad cameras
Although it did not require approval, in an effort to be transparent Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald informed the Executive Committee at its meeting Jan. 5 that unless stuck to its purchase contract, the Sheriff's Department is switching from an original vendor to a different one for the already budgeted purchase of body and squad cameras.
"Right now body cameras are the most critical need and right now we are sharing them," Fitzgerald told the committee. That is because the vendor they were ordered from can't get them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.