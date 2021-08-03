A Barron County Public Health COVID-19 report on July 12 indicated no new confirmed cases in the previous week and the risk level was “on track for containment” with fewer than one case per 100,000 people.

That has changed as a July 26 report listed five new cases since the July 19 report of four and then the most recent report, released Monday, said 24 new cases were detected and one of them was in an individual who had been fully vaccinated.

