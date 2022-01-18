...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Jail Captain Timothy Evenson, left, mans the MILO training simulator computer as Sheriff’s Department Captain Ron Baures runs through two scenarios on screen, both dealing with emotionally disturbed individuals, Monday at Barron County Justice Center, Barron.
An officer is called to a potentially life-threatening situation. Or maybe it’s merely an emotionally disturbed individual in need of assistance. Officers don’t know what will happen, who they will meet or in what kind of condition the subject will be in.
The officers carry tools to help them resolve the situation successfully and safeguard the public: a handgun, stun gun and pepper spray among them.
