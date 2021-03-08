March 7-13 is National Ground Water Awareness Week and private well owners should think about collecting a sample to be sure the water is safe to drink. The state Department of Health Services and Department of Natural Resources recommend wells regularly be tested for bacteria, nitrate and arsenic. For more information about drinking water tests for private wells visit dnr.wi.gov/files/pdf/pubs/dg/dg0023.pdf.
Recently, counties in northern and western Wisconsin, including Barron County, have been notified that some public water supplies have manganese levels above EPA’s health advisory level. Manganese is a common element found in minerals, rocks and soil. Manganese may be in water if it has a rust color, causes staining of faucets, sinks or laundry, or if it has an off taste or odor.
