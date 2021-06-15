The state Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state.
The drought monitor indicates the southeast and southern portions of Wisconsin are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Those areas are experiencing well below normal rainfall and the vegetation is starting to dry out, making it more likely to catch fire.
