Barron County Fair seeks Fairest contestants

Casi Stager, who was crowned 2019 Barron County Fairest of the Fair, takes part in a Cookies and Crowns event for children during the fair. As there was no county fair in 2020, she will crown her successor at the July 16 crowning ceremony.
The Barron County Fair is seeking contestants for the 2021 Fairest of the Fair. Any who is 18 years of age or younger, as of Jan. 1, 2022, and a resident of the state for one year may apply. Contestants must reside in Barron County or may reside in an adjoining county if the majority of their fair and/or school activities are in Barron County. Contestants are eligible to run for up to two years.
The Fairest of the Fair is chosen by a panel of impartial judges based upon personality, attitude, maturity, professionalism, speaking ability, poise, appearance, involvement in school, community and fair activities, and overall impression.
