Kristi L. Thompson, 45, of Turtle Lake was bound over for trial to face a felony charge of arson of building without the owner’s consent after Judge Maureen D. Boyle found probable cause at a preliminary hearing on Friday. An arraignment is scheduled for April 15.
Nicholas F. Brannan, 38, of Amery was bound over for trial on a felony charge of criminal damage to property after Judge Maureen D. Boyle found probable cause at a preliminary hearing on Friday. An arraignment has been set for April 15.
