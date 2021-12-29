Jimmy J. Sekola, 66, of Chetek pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault — sexual contact/intercourse with a child under age 13 and second-degree sexual assault of child, both felonies, on Monday. A felony charge of first-degree child sex assault was dismissed but read in to the record. He was taken into custody, and his sentencing hearing is March 22.

Brittany A. Turgeson, 38, of Chetek was bound over for trial on a felony charge of possession with intent-Amphetamine (>10-50g) and two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday. Her arraignment is set for Feb. 18.

