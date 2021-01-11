MADISON — Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca has been working with both parties in the legislature to achieve tax law changes this month to make Wisconsin law more consistent with recent federal tax law changes and help Wisconsinites contend economically with the pandemic. At the governor’s request the department is putting special focus on achieving bi-partisan support for provisions to benefit small businesses and low-income working families.
“I believe these changes are positive investments in helping Wisconsinites endure the current economy,” Barca said. “I hope all legislators will support these very important changes; this could be a quick bi-partisan victory early this year.”
