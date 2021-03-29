Rice Lake Speedway car show 2021

Cars that will be a featured at the Rice Lake Speedway this summer got a chance to be on display at the speedway's car show at Cedar Mall from Friday through Sunday.

A year after the Rice Lake Speedway had to cancel its car show, along with it first six races, this racing season looks to have a more normal feel this season. 

Race fans were excited for the season's first event, flocking to the car show that was held at the Cedar Mall from Friday through Sunday. Speedway co-owner Dave Adams said although the number of cars on display was fewer than desired, people took advantage of the opportunity to check out cars set to track in a just a few weeks. There were 1,000 season schedules available for fans to pick up and all were taken by the end of the show, Adams said.

