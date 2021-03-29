...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
A combination of well-above normal temperatures, gusty south
winds, and drier air will create elevated fire weather conditions
this afternoon and evening across east-central and southern
Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity values are
expected to drop to around 30% this afternoon, along with
southerly winds gusting as high as 45-50 mph.
Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with
local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Cars that will be a featured at the Rice Lake Speedway this summer got a chance to be on display at the speedway's car show at Cedar Mall from Friday through Sunday.
A year after the Rice Lake Speedway had to cancel its car show, along with it first six races, this racing season looks to have a more normal feel this season.
Race fans were excited for the season's first event, flocking to the car show that was held at the Cedar Mall from Friday through Sunday. Speedway co-owner Dave Adams said although the number of cars on display was fewer than desired, people took advantage of the opportunity to check out cars set to track in a just a few weeks. There were 1,000 season schedules available for fans to pick up and all were taken by the end of the show, Adams said.
