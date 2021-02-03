...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY WITH A BRIEF PERIOD OF
FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE AT THE ONSET...
.Rain, snow, and possibly some freezing rain or drizzle will
develop late tonight, mostly across southern and eastern Minnesota
into western Wisconsin. A cold front will pass through Thursday
morning with temperatures falling from the low to mid 30s to the
teens in the afternoon. Precipitation will become widespread and
turn to snow quickly early Thursday morning following the cold
front. Snow will end from west to east in the afternoon and early
evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected
across south central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, with
the highest totals of around 4 inches along and east of a line
from Eau Claire to Ladysmith.
In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of
30 to 40 mph are expected Thursday through early Thursday
evening. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and
reduced visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and east of a line
from around Fairmont through the Twin Cities metro area and North
Branch. The advisory is for the combination of accumulating snow,
gusty winds, and the possibility of some freezing drizzle or light
freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. The
morning commute will likely be impacted by wintry weather, so plan
some additional time if traveling.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, with mainly snow after 7 AM.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Barron and St. Croix Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
At its Monday afternoon meeting, the Property Committee of the Barron County Board of Supervisors approved an ATV/UTV trail expansion in the town of Cedar Lake. An initial route for the trail expansion would have merged it with part of the Ice Age Trail, whose caretakers were adamantly opposed to it.
So county recreation officer Jeff Wolfe, together with conservation technician Tyler Gruetzmacher, worked together to move the proposed new ATV/UTV trail south and west so as to avoid the Ice Age Trail.
