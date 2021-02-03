Town of Cedar Lake ATV trail map

At its Monday afternoon meeting, the Property Committee of the Barron County Board of Supervisors approved an ATV/UTV trail expansion in the town of Cedar Lake. An initial route for the trail expansion would have merged it with part of the Ice Age Trail, whose caretakers were adamantly opposed to it.

So county recreation officer Jeff Wolfe, together with conservation technician Tyler Gruetzmacher, worked together to move the proposed new ATV/UTV trail south and west so as to avoid the Ice Age Trail.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments