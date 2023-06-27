Hill, Arvella M. age 90 of Coon Rapids, formerly Wayzata, went home to the Lord June 19, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David; parents, Herman and Ella Fankhauser; brothers, Delbert, Barry and Glen Fankhauser; sister, Doris Johnson; brother-in-laws, Wallace Johnson and Doug Hill; son-in-law, Steve Cupps. Survived by son, Jeff and wife Mary; daughter, Suzie Cupps; son, Lon; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandsons; brother, Lanny Fankhauser and wife Delores; sister-in-laws, Barb Hyde and husband Bruce, Cheryl Hill and Mary Fankhauser as well as many loving relatives and friends. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 18360 Minnetonka Boulevard, Deephaven with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Summit Park Cemetery, Wayzata. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association.

