Twenty-one artists decorated downtown Rice Lake sidewalks Saturday for Chalk & Bubble Fest 2021, and six teams walked away with wins and prizes.

The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce and Rice Lake Main Street Association sponsored the contest in which Jason Mudgett and Destini walked away with first place for the adults. Jordan and Emily Stoeckel took second and third place went to Grace Arrigoni and Jon Fritz of the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Student Government.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments