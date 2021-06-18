Ardisam

Ardisam is building a new Headquarters and Technology Center in the Cumberland Industrial Park because its continued growth has made the 85,000-square-foot facility necessary.

 Photo submitted

Construction for a new Ardisam Headquarters and Technology Center is underway in the Cumberland Industrial Park. Continued growth of Ardisam and its family of brands has made the 85,000-square-foot facility necessary. The new building will consolidate office space and research and development activities that are currently located in four different buildings scattered around the city.

The new building consists of approximately 30,000 square feet of office space and 55,000 square feet of testing, development and warehouse space.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments