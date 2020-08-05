Superior Silica Sand

Superior Silica Sands’ drying and loading plant on Hwy. P south of Almena has been largely inactive lately. Lower demand for Wisconsin sand has caused its parent company Emerge Energy Services to declare bankruptcy. 

 

 Ryan Urban/Rice Lake Chronotype

A Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision filed on July 28 has upheld a Barron County judge’s ruling against Superior Silica Sands.

The ruling confirms frac sand company will not be able to recover damages it was seeking from Herman Grant Company, Inc.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments