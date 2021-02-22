Wisconsin and the rest of the nation have endured frigid temperatures in recent weeks, but officials with the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore say it won't be enough for the ice caves to form on Lake Superior this winter. The park announced the ice caves would remain closed for the remainder of the season on Thursday. 

The ice caves drew international fame to the far corner of northern Wisconsin in 2014 when around 138,000 people visited the Apostle Islands for a glimpse of what one park official dubbed a "fairyland" of ice formations.

