Animal groups' pop-up shop to open March19

Vail Mani and Little Red Barn founder Maureen Mlejnek, at left, and Pat Mackey, a volunteer with Here to the Rescue, invite the public to visit their new shop at Cedar Mall.

 by Ruth Erickson/rerickson@chronotype.com

A pop-up thrift shop is opening Friday at Cedar Mall as a joint effort by two animal rescue groups. Little Red Barn Dog Rescue and Here to the Rescue, a trap-neuter-return cat group, are teaming up with the new venture.

Run by volunteers from both groups, the thrift store will have all the usual items — clothing, footwear, housewares, books, toys and more — and a food pantry for cats and dogs. With no paid staff, 100% of sales will go to the groups that are seeing an increasing number of dogs and cats.

