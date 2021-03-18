A pop-up thrift shop is opening Friday at Cedar Mall as a joint effort by two animal rescue groups. Little Red Barn Dog Rescue and Here to the Rescue, a trap-neuter-return cat group, are teaming up with the new venture.
Run by volunteers from both groups, the thrift store will have all the usual items — clothing, footwear, housewares, books, toys and more — and a food pantry for cats and dogs. With no paid staff, 100% of sales will go to the groups that are seeing an increasing number of dogs and cats.
