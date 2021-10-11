An Almena man pleaded not guilty in Barron County Circuit Court to four felonies, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery, and will face trial on Dec. 16.

Jamie L. Dahlberg, 50, was charged on Feb. 22 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery, both felonies with domestic abuse modifiers. He also faces felony charges of false imprisonment and intimidation of a witness.

