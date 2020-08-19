August 19, 2020: Rain and harsh storms pretty much missed us again over the weekend as some areas to the west, south and northeast were hit with several inches of rain and damaging winds. We received about .20 of an inch of rain on the 22nd and again 2 nights later on the weekend. We’re in the midst of a pretty summer’s week, with only the chance of scattered thunderstorms on Friday night in the long-range forecast which includes plenty of sun and temperatures reaching into the 80s. Some cool mornings will give us a hint of autumn, with the autumnal equinox now only a month away. Besides some scattered red maple leaves and branches, basswood trees are the first to show their color with yellow leaves.
Goldenrod is taking over the wildflower scene as tansy buttons have lost their luster and are turning brown. Also in bloom are tall Jerusalem artichoke sunflowers, orange hawkweed, bull thistles, white asters and butter and eggs. Milkweed pods are forming. Hummingbird and bees are on blooming flowers, along with the nectar put out for them. This is a heavy feeding time for hummingbirds before their migration. The monarch butterfly population is at its summer peak, and monarchs will be congregating before their migration flight to Mexico. Wild plums, chokecherries, dogwood berries, wild grapes and blackberries are now ripening for both berry gatherers and wildlife. The bright star Spica is to the lower left of the crescent moon at nightfall on the 22nd and orangish Antares is in the south-southwest on the 24th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.