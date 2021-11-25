EAU PLEINE (AP) — Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over Thursday on an icy road in central Wisconsin. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Highway 10, about half a mile east of the town of Eau Pleine. The van left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in the center median.

