...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling
temperatures will also lead to wind chills 5 to 15 degrees
below zero early Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
AccuWeather Global Weather Center — With a growing number of places across the United States getting their first snowflakes of the season, it's once again that time of year to break out the hot chocolate and look ahead at the chances of a white Christmas across the contiguous U.S.
A climate pattern well-known for bringing precipitation to the northern tier of the country may tip the scales on which areas get a white Christmas or just a handful of flurries — if that — this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.