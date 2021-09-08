AccuWeather Global Weather Center — The days are growing shorter and pumpkins are popping up at supermarkets from coast to coast, precursors to a dramatic shift that is about to take place on hillsides and mountain ranges all across the continent.

One of the tell-tale signs that autumn has arrived is when forests transition to a palette of vibrant colors, a transformation so grand that it can be seen from space.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments