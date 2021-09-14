The manager of a Rice Lake manufactured home business that shut down in May 2020 while reportedly owing thousands of dollars in home deposits pleaded not guilty to 24 felony counts Sept. 3 in Barron County Circuit Court.

Christopher Holman, 35, of Altoona was charged with 24 felonies related to the case in June. He appeared for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all counts. A jury trial has been set beginning Oct. 3, 2022. His $25,000 signature bond continues.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments