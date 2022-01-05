Six people are running for three at-large seats on the Rice Lake Area School Board, and their names will appear on the Spring Election ballot.

The three incumbents whose seats were up for election — Deanna Aubart, Joshua Estreen and Gary Spear — had declared their intention not to run again, so no matter who wins on April 5, the trio will be new to the board.

