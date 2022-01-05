...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
6 in ballot box competition for 3 seats on Rice Lake Area School Board
Six people are running for three at-large seats on the Rice Lake Area School Board, and their names will appear on the Spring Election ballot.
The three incumbents whose seats were up for election — Deanna Aubart, Joshua Estreen and Gary Spear — had declared their intention not to run again, so no matter who wins on April 5, the trio will be new to the board.
