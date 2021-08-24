The Barron County Republican Party hosted a Second Amendment rally Saturday at the Barron County Fairgrounds.
A crowd of more than 700 people gathered to celebrate the Second Amendment and hear from speakers including Congressman Tom Tiffany, State Rep. David Armstrong, State Treasurer candidate Orlando Owens and retired Sheriff Dean Meyer.
