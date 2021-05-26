Attorney General Josh Kaul and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace announced that 11 people have been charged in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in Rusk County.
The individuals charged reside in Wisconsin and Minnesota and have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Law enforcement seized during the investigation 18 firearms, more than $17,000 cash, 3 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of THC
