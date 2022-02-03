Spooner Powerball Winner

Daniel Bellefeuille, standing with Cathy Stoklasa, claims the $1 million Powerball prize he won Jan. 17 in Spooner.

 Contributed photo

MADISON — Daniel Bellefeuille always had a feeling he was going to win big playing the Powerball. Win big he did with a $1 million winning ticket he purchased at Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St., while filling up his snowmobile with gas.

"I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win," said Bellefeuille. "This comes at the right time because I'm going to retire."

