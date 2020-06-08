Otis Via, age 78, of Cumberland, WI died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 3, 1941 in Ohio to Otis Eugene and Margaret Via.  After graduating from High School he was a dairy farmer for many years and in recent years he worked at WalMart.  

He is survived by his 5 children, Vickie Via, David (Lisa) Via, Keith (Missy) Via, Jason (Dawn) Via and Alicia (Brent) Foss; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Kenny Via, Stevie Via and Mariom Via; nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by a son, Dan; his parents; and a brother, Ronnie Via.

Graveside services will be held at the Miami Memorial Park in Piqua, Ohio.  Appleyard’s Home for Funeral in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.

