Dems also use aggressive language
If Speaker Pelosi demands the impeachment of President Trump for the bad choices made by some supporters, will the speaker also demand the impeachment of legislators for outright calls for violence?
If Speaker Pelosi is fair about the standards for impeachment, she will have to support her own impeachment. Speaker Pelosi called for protests when she said that she doesn’t understand “…why there aren’t uprisings all over the country”: June 14, 2018.
Maxine Waters would have to be impeached for saying, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere”: June 25, 2018.
Joe Biden would have to be impeached for his Sept. 18, 2018, videotaped speech where he calls Trump supporters the “dregs of society.”
On a video of the Stephen Colbert show, Kamala Harris states: “This (riots /protests) is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not going to stop and everyone beware,” she continues, “They’re not going to let up and they should not and we should not.”
During an interview with New York’s Hot 97, Ocasio-Cortez argued that “marginalized” communities have no choice but to riot against their so-called oppressors: Aug. 1, 2019.
These people and others have used aggressive language which has been inciting a feeling of being marginalized within the conservative community.
Karen Schroeder
Birchwood
