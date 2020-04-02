W
hile shelter at home orders have forced small businesses and national chains to close their doors, some for good, the pandemic has provided financial opportunities for everyone from the guy hoarding sanitizer in his garage to US Senators.
But what’s wrong with making a profit, right?
Law makers headlined by Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) used information obtained through private coronavirus briefings in January and early February to sell hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks.
Other law makers accused of insider trading include Rep. Susan Davis (D-Calif.), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Sen. James Inhofe (R.-Okla.) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).
Others bought stock in health care companies, like Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), or moved money into safer investment funds like Rep. Scott Petters (D-Calif.)
Other parts of government are pushing back against profiteering.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced on March 24 that it had sent price gouging cease and desist letters to Menard’s (Hand Cleaner, Lysol wipes, N95 masks), Marketplace Foods (TP), Walmart (TP, milk) and Walgreens (Lysol spray, TP) among 12 other businesses.
These complaints did not originate at Rice Lake locations, though the Menard’s letter included online sales of N95 masks.
Over 30 State Attorney Generals sent letters to the CEOs of online marketplaces and retailers Craigslist, eBay, Facebook, Walmart and Amazon on March 25 encouraging their efforts to crackdown on price gouging.
Amazon suspended 3,900 third-party sellers, but it’s not just affiliated merchants being accused of unfair pricing.
Products sold directly by Amazon and found in searches for “surgical masks” and “hand sanitizer” saw a 65% increase in price in February when compared to their 90-day averages, according to the US Public Interest Research Group’s Education Fund.
Prices for the thousands of Amazon-sold products are automated to react to other price points on the platform, but a trillion dollar company’s programming should alert an actual person when prices jump 1,600% as reported by the Florida Attorney General.
Demand for Amazon products has exploded. Forbes estimated owner Jeff Bezos’ net worth at $113.9 billion last week and at $120.4 billion as of Tuesday.
The company announced it would be hiring 100,000 workers, increasing its warehouse wage by $2 an hour and extending its 2-weeks of sick pay to any employee in mandatory quarantine or who contracts COVID-19. This money would be paid through a relief fund, as long as the employee was working at least 20 hours a week.
Amazon, which reported $11 billion in earnings in 2018 and paid $0 in federal taxes, then asked its own customers to donate to this employee relief fund.
Bezos, world’s richest man, started the fund with $25 million, or 0.021% of his net worth.
This would be like a small business owner with the Federal Reserve’s median American net worth of $97,300 opening a checking account with $20.43 before starting a GoFundMe page to hit up their customers for cash to support to support their employees’ healthcare.
Unfortunately, the fund may become necessary as COVID-19 has spread to at least 13 Amazon warehouses, according to reporting by Reuters and Bezos own Washington Post.
Amazon workers in a Staten Island warehouse in New York went on strike Monday demanding better protection from COVID-19 in the form of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing protocol, and demanded the company close the facility for disinfection after an employee tested positive for the disease.
The strike organizer—who had been in paid quarantine after his coworker tested positive— was fired for failing to maintain social distancing after he came to the facility to support the strike. The New York state Attorney General announced the office would be looking into legal options on his behalf.
Insider trading and price gouging (especially during period of abnormal economic disruption) is illegal. Amazon may find retaliatory termination to be illegal.
But there’s nothing wrong with making a profit.
