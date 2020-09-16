This year has sure presented a strange sports landscape. Last Thursday was the first day ever, according to Elias Sports Bureau, that the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL all played on the same day. After a spring and most of summer without sports, fans now have an overload of content.
While the pandemic has created drastic changes to sports schedules, it has also played a part in a change to my sports fandom. When sports disappear for multiple months, it’s not worth fretting over the struggles of your favorite team when they do finally return to play.
So while the Brewers offense has spent three-fourths of its 60-game schedule unable to score runs consistently — or even get a hit, like Sunday’s defeat where the Crew was no-hit by Cubs’ pitcher Alec Mills — it hasn’t been worth getting frustrated about for me. Besides, if the Brewers are no-hit, but nobody is watching because the Packers are on, did it really happen?
When the Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, it was what it was. Sure, it was disappointing, but certainly not to the point of calling this extended run of quality Bucks teams ultimately a failure because of a lack of NBA Finals appearances. Also, could we really be surprised? The last time the Bucks were playing well was more than 6 months ago.
On the opposite side of the spectrum was the Packers getting off to their strong start with Sunday’s win over the Vikings, where Aaron Rodgers looked like the Rodgers of years past. I’m not ready to declare the Pack a championship contender, nor will I demand Mike Pettine be fired after next week’s inevitable loss to the Lions. I like to call fans that take on the real meaning of fanatic, roller coaster fans. They are the one’s that call in postgame to complain about play calls on third down one week, and following week say its Super Bowl or bust after a great showing by their team.
While I have never been one to ride the roller coaster of emotions during the ups and downs of the season, 2020 has played a part in leading to an even smoother ride when it comes to my fandom. The higher we climb when things are going right, the faster the fall when things spiral down.
Maybe I have grown numb to cheering now that I’m in my fourth year of covering high school sports. It’s possible that perspective has extended to watching my favorite professional and college teams. Although, it was quite devastating when my favorite sports event — the March Madness college basketball tournament — was abruptly canceled, and quite sad that on what was suppose to be MLB Opening Day, I found myself watching PBS.
Maybe months without any sports helped me appreciate sports as entertainment and not something worth agonizing over.
For high school sports locally, this year will be without cheering for the hometown team for much of the community. This year is focused on the kids getting a chance to compete — like it always should be.
When everyone eventually gets to return to the bleachers later this year or next, ideally each person would appreciate getting to be there. As the common saying goes, “let the players play, coaches coach and officials officiate.”
I don’t understand the frustration when a kid makes a mistake. Life’s filled with errors, it’s merely a learning opportunity. Refs don’t get every call right, but they’re correct often times when many complain. Entrance into the game isn’t an invitation to say or act however one pleases.
Beside, you bought a ticket for sports contest, not a roller coaster ride.
