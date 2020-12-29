New Year’s resolutions seem to pop up like the proverbial bad penny at this time of year. I’m not certain why someone somewhere declared it necessary to improve upon one’s life simply because the year adopted a new number, but when I find out who concocted this notion, we are going to have words.
Not very nice ones.
I want to buck the peer pressure to improve my life as I am quite used to muddling through the days. Nevertheless, I do have a few New Year’s resolutions in mind.
For example:
I vow to be a good little girl so Santa doesn’t stuff any more coal in my stocking — although lately he’s just been flinging it at the doorstep during a swift Christmas Eve flyby.
You see, I had to get rid of my small coal-fueled camping grill this year, so I have no more use for the sooty little nuggets. Perhaps Santa will send me something useful, such as propane, for the new stove I intend to buy once I fulfill my resolution to go camping more often.
I just hope the canister doesn’t ding the door.
Of course, losing weight goes without saying for a resolution. I will run, lift weights and eat right, thus dropping 40 pounds in two weeks. The internet, TV and numerous books say this is entirely possible, so it must be true.
As I am a newspaper editor and writer, I’m assuming you think I will aim for a few more Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest awards to adorn the walls.
No.
My goal is for nothing less than a Pulitzer Prize for writing the “Great American Novel,” which I will punch out during National Novel Writing Month, better known as NaNoWriMo, in November.
After that I will turn my eye toward bringing home the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature. If Bob Dylan can do it, so can I. (Although not with music involved.)
I will quit procrastinating. As of this paragraph it’s 12 minutes to deadline, so I’m already making progress.
I will adhere to a regular cleaning schedule that does not involve waiting until the garbage stinks, the dishwasher sags beneath the weight of unwashed everything, and the soap scum in the bathtub has evolved to the point that it is about to develop nuclear weapons to wipe out its archenemies in the toilet. I don’t worry about the green stuff in the refrigerator because it has bowed to my claim that I am its rightful tyrannical ruler.
I also will regularly rotate my car’s tires, change the oil on schedule, keep it clean inside and out, and heed the check engine light.
Ha! As if that will happen.
Although I hate to turn my ramblings into something resembling seriousness, I do see the new year as a moment to take a look back and resolve to make some changes.
In 2020 we faced a societal and health care challenge that I and most others have never before witnessed.
Therefore, with the pandemic of 2020 in mind, I resolve never to take visiting family and friends for granted again.
During the last holiday season I was too concerned about adjusting to life in Ashland that I didn’t carve out time to fly to Texas for my annual visit with my parents in Donna. I regret this as I am too concerned for their health and safety to travel to them now.
I also miss meeting with friends at public bars and restaurants to share news. Texting and phoning just aren't the same, but we’ve been making due.
I also vow to be considerate of strangers, bestow more smiles and greet each day as the gift it is.
