“T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the nation, there was misery, poverty and great deprivation. Some stockings were empty, some fridges were bare; the heating turned off, little money to spare.”
Stop the presses! That rendition of the popular classic, which I found online, is much too depressing! Surely we can find some jolly in even the most trying of times. Yes, gas and heating prices are up, but at least the blessed among us have a vehicle, guzzler though it may be, and a house, drafty or not.
Santa may not overflow stockings as much this Christmas as in better economic times when inflation was low, but at least store shelves have not been bare despite supply chain issues.
There’s nothing bad about a back-to-the-basics Christmas. Allow me a moment to reminisce. I am old enough to remember my sisters, brothers and I hanging our actual knee high socks on the railing up the wooden staircase. Because my brothers only had ankle-length or calf-length socks, they got to use one of our older sisters’ knee-highs to collect an equal amount of loot from the jolly old soul. Being the youngest, my socks were too little to hang. So my parents — I mean Santa — got me one of those red netting stockings filled with little toys and treats. Gas stations hung them and sold them throughout the holiday season, and I liked to go inside with whoever was buying the gas, just to gaze at and admire them. Eventually I got old enough to hang my own knee-high on the railing along with the rest of them. Back then we all got about the same in our socks — our very own stash of Christmas treats including an orange, a bag of salted in the shell peanuts or other nuts that required using a nutcracker, some hard candy in ribbon or stick form, and some small toys like jacks or marbles.
Three decades later, by the time our son arrived, much larger decorative stockings were what everyone was hanging on fireplace mantels or railings as the commercialization of Christmas grew much faster than a kid’s foot size — even a fast-growing kid like ours!
Like a snowball gathering girth as it rolls downhill, many aspects of Christmas have grown in such excess that it is easy for the original reason for the season to get lost. When I was a kid, there seemed to be less income disparity. All of my school, church and neighbor kids and I seemed to come from families in the same low income bracket. Rice Lake didn’t have the food pantries, thrift stores or homeless shelters that exist today. Large families like mine probably could have used them, but instead everyone helped everyone as they were able. It was enough.
To add to our joy — and well-being — my dad’s sister and our Aunt Doris, who lived in Florida, never forgot to send us a box or oranges and grapefruit which arrived right around the holidays. I still love grapefruit to this day and now look forward to the FFA’s annual holiday fruit fundraiser.
Wherever we find ourselves this Christmas season — in plenty or in want — let’s look for the positives and make the best of the situation we are in. The true spirit of Christmas is about showing goodwill to those around us. That’s something we can all afford.
If I had to write a new version of that old classic, I would like it to say, “T’was the night before Christmas and all through the county, there was sharing and caring and exchanging of bounty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.