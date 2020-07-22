I’m back. You may not remember me, but I remember my byline gracing these pages once before. Four years ago I spent the summer months as an intern for The Chronotype covering everything from sports, outdoors, school board and community features. It was my first experience in a real newsroom and was quite valuable as I finished up my time in college before entering the workforce.
Now a few years later it is with great honor that I make my return to Rice Lake as the new sports and outdoors editor. I know I have big shoes to fill with Dave’s years of experience now departed. As I walked into the office on my first day I saw some familiar faces and processes that should help me make a seamless transition.
To reintroduce myself, I am a native of Cumberland. I grew my passion for sports during downtime growing up on my parent’s dairy farm. Between morning and evening chores I could be found playing catch by myself tossing a rubber baseball or tennis ball of the side of the barn roof and catching with my glove or shooting hoops on our basket located where the old corn cribs once stood.
Bob Uecker’s voice still fills the barn almost every night during the season as I used to pause from working with every “get up, get up, get out of here, gone.”
Somehow Sunday nights in the fall listening to the Packers postgame show didn’t diminish my love of football as “fans” took every opportunity to call in and express their anger about ever play call and missed tackle.
I got into journalism with the goal to the tell the stories that display, as ABC’s “Wild World of Sports” exclaimed in its intro “the thrill of victory and agony of defeat.” Athletic competitions do present unscripted drama, and I find great joy in telling those stories.
I worked towards a degree at UW-Eau Claire crafting my skills through campus media. Although I dedicated most of my time on campus working with the radio and broadcast medium I always knew I wanted to work in print journalism.
I previously spent time at the Chippewa Herald and Dunn County News before making my way back home to Barron County.
It’s great to be back in the area and I look forward to getting know all the coaches and student-athletes in Rice Lake and the surrounding communities. My previous experience covering the Big Rivers and Heart O’North conference should come in handy.
While there has been no decision yet from the WIAA regarding the upcoming fall high school sports season, you can be sure I’ll be here to tell the stories of those in action and the possibility of inaction of athletics in the community. If fan attendance is limited I hope I can be your inside view of what is happening on the field, court and course and in the pool this fall.
What high school sports will look like this fall and beyond is anyone’s guess, but I do look forward to my first “one game at time” comment from a coach and yell of “traveling” from a fan at the top of the bleachers as I begin a new venture.
When games do finally get underway sometime in the future be sure to follow me on Twitter @travisnyhus for live updates from games as well as the latest stories posted to chronotype.com. I hope you feel welcome to interact with me on social media as I look to be someone people in the community lean on for the latest sports updates of their favorite local teams to follow.
If you ever wish to share any stories ideas for local sports or outdoors feel free to reach out to me either through Twitter or by emailing sports@chronotype.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.