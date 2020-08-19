Last week The Chronotype had an article about the Barron County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Committee approving a rough draft of a policy for the disposition of unclaimed bodies. My first thought was how often must this be occurring for a policy to be put in place, and then what a strange situation to not have your body claimed.
After some time passed it became quite obvious my reaction should have been about how heart breaking this would be. Imagine dying and there is no one to claim you, no one to say this person is important to me. I valued this person’s life enough to give them a proper burial or celebration of their life. I don’t want to make any assumptions about who these individuals or what their lives were like. Sure their bodies may be used for medical research if unclaimed but getting a proper ending seems like the least someone could ask for.
In fact that’s maybe all I should ask for in life. While I may have goals in my career and personal life, maybe I should toss them aside for a singular goal. On my death bed I won’t be wondering if I received enough Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards for my work or if I traveled enough or spent my money wisely. If I find myself wondering whether someone will contact the funeral home and arrange a service, then I’ll know I didn’t live my life the way I should have.
I learned back in school to make goals SMART. Is a goal specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound? My new goal of having my body claimed at the end of my life seems specific. Simple, but specific. When it comes to measurable it may be difficult to measure progress but I’d like to think if I died tomorrow my parents would claim my body, so I’m right on track.
I’d imagine my goal is attainable, considering not having your body claimed is the outlier. Finally is my goal time-bound? After some quick research on SMART goals I have to ask myself if my goal has a realistic end-date for the deliverable? Welp, we may have run into some trouble. I am not aware of my death date and I have no plans to set a goal for one. I’d say four out of five, a passing grade of B, will do.
A neighbor once said “set your goals low so you’re not disappointed when you don’t meet them.” This goal is set so low, I may simply achieve it because of an obligation felt by family.
While being claimed seems like the simplest of results at the end of one’s life, maybe it signifies more. I’d like to think having your body claimed after death is more than just family and friends acknowledging you existed. Each of us matters, but how did you make others feel like they matter? One’s success should not be merely measured by accomplishments but also but the impact on others.
In a time of upheaval as our lives are far from normal, maybe we should be thinking about the difference we’ve made in others’ lives. And also consider how we can do that moving forward.
Maybe now is a good opportunity to reach out to that older neighbor down the street that’s been hunkered down in their home since March. Has it been a while since you called your parents, siblings or children to check in during a time of anxiety and depression?
While you’re at it, don’t forget to give them the comfort they’re truly seeking — letting them know you’ll claim their body.
From his 20002 release of “Three Wooden Crosses” country singer Randy Travis sings “I guess it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind you when you go.”
You’ll be leaving a body behind so you best make sure somebody will be there to claim it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.