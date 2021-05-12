Toward the end of every school year, the school board approves a long list of retirement requests, many of them with 30 or more years of teaching experience. It always makes me sad to see them go. I always wonder how teachers reach that decision to retire. I realize last school year and this one have had more challenges than most, but isn’t it difficult to leave a classroom and the students who fill it, never to return? Maybe they realize it’s not the classroom but the connections made there that matter.
During my early years working at this newspaper, I was worried that one of my high school teachers or local community college professors would drop by the office to inform me of all the mistakes in the stories I had written. Instead, the rare times they did stop by they offered encouragement, compliments and even story suggestions. When I was typing away at the computer and the bell rang as the door opened and I heard a voice ask “Is Ruthie here?” I knew my high school current events teacher Jack Thomas had some news for me, usually about a class reunion or his favorite, the all-school reunions he coordinated.
As the years went on, the tables turned on occasion when one my former teachers wrote a book and wanted a story in the paper about it. I went out to my high school psychology teacher Mr. John Rubin’s home to get the scoop on his first book and Professor Mary Hoeft’s UW-BC office to hear about her book detailing the tragedy of her son’s death. After the retirement of my fourth-grade teacher Miss Chris Dufner, later Mrs. Hagen, she got another job with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, and we had a good time working on a story about the Low Vision Support Group that she led. My fifth-grade teacher Anne Gallagher sends me news releases from all of the many organizations that she is involved in. After my sixth-grade piano teacher, Mrs. Linda Mullikin retired, she joined the Barron County Master Gardeners, and I would touch base with her during plant sales and their other functions like their sunflower growing contest in area schools.
However I never again crossed paths with some of the teachers — until one of them showed up just when I needed him on March 12 of this year. I had gone to the Medical Arts Building to do a story on the reopening of the Free Clinic. Afterward, the sky was so brilliant blue that I decided to get some photos of the sculptures along the lake. I jumped out of my running car and snapped shots of Woolly the Mammoth, then drove a bit farther and parked on the edge of the road, left the ignition running and the door ajar and went to get a couple shots of Rusty, the draft horse. I’m still not sure if it was gravity or a wind gust, but when out by the draft horse with just my phone in hand, the car door shut and locked me out, car still running.
Oh dear! At least temperatures were in the upper 30s, and I was dressed warm although my coat was in the car. That had not happened to me for so many years that for a minute I had no idea what to do. A few vehicles drove past but did not even slow down nor roll down their window to see if I needed help. I wondered if COVID had taken away our small town friendliness. After a few minutes another car pulled in front of mine, stopped and a man got out. He asked if I remembered him. His appearance and voice were familiar, but it took me a minute or so to come up with his name. I first said Mr. Blom, but I knew that wasn’t right because my middle school art teacher had been sort of bald. Thankfully the right name reached the tip of my tongue, Mr. Vanda. It had been a long time — and later I calculated 44 years — since he was my seventh-grade social studies teacher, and I had not seen him since. He remembered me more easily because he had seen my photo in the paper over the years. Although he had no idea how to unlock my car, my former teacher suggested I call a dealership on the west side of the city. I did and was put through to the service department and instructed to leave a voice message. They never did call back. Meanwhile Mr. Vanda had to be on his way, but he jotted down his phone number and asked me to call him the next day to tell him how it all turned out.
I made that call the next day, told him that I called the sheriff, who gave me the number to call and an officer from the Rice Lake Police Department arrived within 10 minutes, got my car door open in no time with a special tool, and I was only five minutes late to my next appointment. My former teacher and I visited for a bit on the phone, and come to find out my uncle, who had Mel-Nor Dairy, delivered glass milk jars to his dad’s store, Vanda’s Grocery. I told him I checked back on my report cards and thanked him for the A- he gave me in his class, to which he replied he didn’t give grades, student had to earn them. The fact that a retired teacher cared enough about a former student from more than four decades ago to stop, even if he couldn’t unlock my car, amazes me. I hope every student has a Mr. Vanda in their life when they need help. It’s nice that teacher-student connections are never completely erased.
