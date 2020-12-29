Touch. We lost a lot of that this year. Over the next couple of weeks and well beyond 2020 will be reviewed and reviled, not just for its grim numbers but for the loss of touch, physically with each other and in some cases with reality and personal responsibility.
We no longer (should) shake hands, hug or get within two paces of each other. All for good reason, but also for the price of frustration and isolation, especially for those who need touching the most. Doctors and nurses see the wearing effects of lack of touch for residents in long-term care facilities. One doctor said that some of the elderly are dying of loneliness.
A director at a local assisted living facility told me that isolation is indeed greatly affecting residents when they can’t have close visits with relatives and friends. The director went on to say how everyone wants to touch and hold a baby, and how that physical connection of love follows to the end of life.
But the no-touch guidelines are needed in hopes of protecting some of our most vulnerable folks in the face of this virus pandemic. These people, with so much life in them and life yet to live, need a fighting chance to get through this. For me it’s beyond irritating to hear someone say that most of COVID-19’s victims are people over 80, inferring that those deaths were going to happen in 2020, COVID or not. (Never mind that only slightly more than half of COVID’s deaths are occurring tothose ages 75 and over.)
It’s a callous comment, mostly an excuse or a justification for younger people to not be bothered or burdened with changing their life styles, if only for months, if only for protecting another person. It infers that folks in their later years have nothing to live for, nothing left to offer. They do. A local 95-year-old woman died of COVID in late November. Her final years had been filled with an active social life, including church services and exercise programs. She was an inspiration. She was well and healthy and living on her own until COVID struck.
I have a 99-year-old aunt in St. Paul who walks daily outside her assisted living home, keeping up a walking and exercising program that would have eclipsed those half her age when she was in her 80s and early 90s. She recently came to Wisconsin to visit her 98-year-old brother (my uncle). They are both a joy for our families. These folks need and deserve our protection, not our brush-off.
We may not have had the vaccine until now, but we had, and still have, effective tools in fighting this pandemic. Health experts have been telling us that since last spring, but compliance with guidelines and mandates has come up short. I don’t understand the resistance, and it doesn’t matter now because resistance is not going away. The damage is well documented and will continue as we wait for a drug to solve a problem that could have been tamped down by simple measures, by a littlemore sacrifice.
A social media post claims that 70% of people testing positive for the virus wear masks regularly. So there, they say, masks do no good. Whether the 70% is true or not, it shows a disregard for understanding the mask concept. Yes, masks do little good for the person wearing one if people nearby are not wearing one. Masks are effective in preventing droplets from leaving the mouth and nose, but droplets from those not wearing masks are in the air, traveling to others’ bodies and clothes. Themask wearer is mostly concerned about others, which may seem an odd concept for some.
I wonder where we’d be if the simple, painless measures of wearing masks, social distancing and limiting gatherings had been followed consistently by all since the beginning. I believe we’d be in a better place now, and that businesses and schools would also be in a better position as we wait for the vaccine and its “beginning of the end.” We perhaps could have controlled the virus more instead of it controlling us in an up-and-down, open-and-closed, patchwork environment.
My nephew is a nurse in the ER/COVID unit of a hospital in Fargo, and a friend’s daughter is a nurse at a hospital in the Twin Cities area. I will always give my closest attention to what these front liners are experiencing and saying. They tell grim stories of COVID patients of all ages and varying health in overwhelmed hospitals.
COVID fatigue and personal rights, however, are the go-to arguments to justify resistance. As for fatigue, battling cancer for years and often losing that battle is fatigue. That has been many of my relatives and friends. Being on kidney dialysis for 10 years with its ups and downs is fatigue. That was my dad. The 24-hour-a-day stress of ICU units is fatigue. That’s our nurses. Wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and skipping a couple of holidays is not fatigue.
Resisters have even said shopping without a mask is a right. So this is where some folks are going to make their constitutional stand (though apparently OK with seat belts, speed limits, no smoking in public and other “rights” they have given up). It would seem wearing a mask would simply be a personal and moral responsibility taken on unselfishly, constitution or no constitution. What does it hurt if it helps even a little?
So we come to 2021. We all hope for normalcy, but it will take some time, and it will never again be 2019 or any of the preceding years. Maybe we will learn something this time that we should have learned from history. We knew but let down our guard and largely ignored that the 1918 pandemic, which also had resistance to masks and mandates, had a second strong surge in the fall that accounted for nearly 300,000 of that pandemic’s 675,000 deaths. That second wave came with a vengeance following the easing and ignorance of mandates over Halloween and Veterans Day.
But all is not lost in 2020. We can hold onto the slim silver linings of the massive clouds. Perhaps we drew closer to those under our own roof. Maybe we took more walks, ate meals together, read a book, learned patience and embraced endurance. Perhaps we learned how to be more creative and resourceful in our everyday life. Maybe we realized what is genuine, what our responsibilities are to each other, and will now truly appreciate getting back in touch with others.
