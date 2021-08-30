Myron Nickell, age 89, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the Rapid City Monument Hospital, South Dakota after suffering a sudden and unexpected traumatic brain injury during his visit to the Black Hills.
Mike was born on January 10, 1932, in Comstock, WI to L.E. and Mathilda (Heppner) Nickell. Attended Maple Grove Grade School and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1950. Married Donna (Wetzel) in Rice Lake on December 27, 1958. They had one daughter, Manalee.
After leaving the farm, Mike worked in construction for 10 years in Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. After that they settled in Rapid City, SD where he worked for Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) for 30 years until his retirement. He lived in Rapid City for 41 years before returning to Rice Lake, WI.
His hobbies included woodworking, car repair, remodeling, and camping.
He is survived by his daughter, Manalee Johnson (Douglas) and sisters, Ethel Thompson, and Loretta Farlow (Dennis).
Mike was preceded in death by his wife Donna; his parents L.E. and Mathilda; brothers Orville, George, and Donald; sisters Esther Reeves, Eleanor Jeska, and Doreen Bailey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at United Methodist Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating, with interment in Faaberg Cemetery in Cameron, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
