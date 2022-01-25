We’ve all seen the movies, black-and-white classics in which the hero is on a mission to occupied Europe, where the people all live in fear of that knock on the door in the middle of the night, when heads turn in alarm when they hear that distinctive up-down-up-down siren. People disappeared, often never seen again.
Europe, fortunately, is not truly like that nowadays, but a few weeks ago Sue and I were there, and got a taste of what it must have felt like back then. Just a slight taste, but enough to know that it’s a time best left in the past.
We went to cruise the Rhine and enjoy the Christmas markets of central Europe. Our line was AmaWaterways, which lived up to its reputation for excellent service, delectable dining and luxury accommodations. But, we wondered, how would those things hold up in the time of COVID?
As we planned our trip, we were concerned about the lingering effects of the pandemic. The magic vaccine had turned out to be not so magical after all. The confusing messages from the scientists and the resulting ham-handed responses by the politicians had continued well past the time when we all thought we’d be done with both and back to normal. How would Europe be? As we prepared to depart, word came that Austria had closed its borders in response to reports of a new variant lurking in southern Africa. Even though the doctors who found it said it was no big deal, the pols weren’t taking any chances, helped along by the usual hysterical voices in the news media. In Germany, Bavaria closed its Christmas markets. Well, okay, we weren’t going to Austria or Bavaria anyway. But would the other German states and Holland follow suit? We could only hope that our boat would outrace the lockdowns.
We almost made it.
In those old movies, Europeans had to carry sheaves of identity papers and be ready to produce them at a moment’s notice. They still do, but these days the papers can be downloaded to your phone. Before leaving home we had to purchase COVID clearance documents, good throughout the EU. Plus, of course, we had to bring our passports and vaccination certificates. We were advised to carry them everywhere when ashore, just in case someone might come up and ask--you guessed it--“Papers, please. Do you have your papers?” Followed, perhaps, by the classic line: “Hmm, your papers…are not in order.” Cue the tense music, the sirens and the sound of hobnailed boots on cobblestones.
European governments, not hampered by American-style constitutions, can do just about whatever they want in this area. Not vaccinated? You can be isolated from everyone else, out of the markets, the workplace, anywhere. So now, in addition to complaining about their insanely-high taxes, Europeans gripe about masks and lockdowns…but not too loudly, because it does no good. They go along, just as their grandparents did.
By the time we arrived in Amsterdam for our final day before flying home, we were anxious to get home. The weather had been bad, the watered-down Christmas markets mostly a bust. In Cologne, I had to show my papers just to buy a brat—which wasn’t as good as a Louie’s brat from back home. The ship was doing its best, scheduling a cocktail-hour concert by classical musicians, to be followed by one last sumptuous dinner. But wait—Amsterdam had just initiated a 5pm lockdown, and our cruise manager nervously informed us that the concert, the cocktail hour, even the dinner would have to be canceled. We listened in disbelief. Everybody on board was vaccinated and had just tested negative. It made no sense at all. Pretty soon, though, she announced that the line had decided to defy the Dutch, risk the huge fine and have the show and dinner. Cheers rang throughout the ship.
The skipper pulled the gangway and posted guards on deck. Drapes were drawn in the lounge as the troupe, two violinists and a guitarist, presented an enchanting program despite the real danger of a raid. But no sirens pierced the night, no troops stormed the boat. We dined as normal. We shook the captain’s hand, thanking him for taking the risk. “Power to the people!” was heard more than once. The all-European crew doubtless marveled at these Americans, willing to risk fines and even freedom just to hear music and eat a meal together. After being pushed around all week, on our last night we all stood together against the madness.
The next day we flew home, glad to be returning to a land where a judge can stand up to the president and get away with it, where common sense seems to be returning to the front of the line, where the rights our ancestors died to give us are still pre-eminent. After a week in locked-down Europe, it felt good to be an American again.
Dave Tindell is a native Wisconsinite who has lived in the Northwest since 1991. After a career in Federal service, he now dabbles in radio, writes novels and trains in the martial arts.
