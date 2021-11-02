It’s the first Tuesday in November and thankfully it’s a quiet one when it comes to politics. Now I’m not here to hash over that last election or anything like that. This epistle, as Warren Leary Jr. would say, deals with politics but in a surprising look at the woman’s vote.
Traveling can be both relaxing and educational as in the case of our camping trip to Cody, Wyo., in fall 2019. Like many tourists we went to the chamber of commerce for information about the area besides visiting the Buffalo Bill Museum. In 2019 Wyoming was celebrating the 150th anniversary of Wyoming’s women’s suffrage. The women at the chamber were proud to tell us about this historical event.
It is well known the 19th amendment guaranteed all American women the right to vote. It passed congress on June 4, 1919, and was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. This was a tremendous victory for most women while unfortunately those of color were not permitted to vote until much late. Meanwhile, women in the territory of Wyoming had been voting for over 50 years.
In the wilds of Wyoming territory women were making a stand and history as well. In 1869 the Wyoming territory passed the Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Act. This was the first place in our country to allow women to vote. There were no restrictions such as needing to be married, owning property or having money. There’s speculation among historians the act passed as a way to lure more women to the territory. At the time the ratio of residents was six men to one women.
Others thought the goals of the 15th Amendment after the Civil War implied that women should vote. It states, “Right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Thus all women, even those of color could vote. Some thought by luring more women to the territory more of the black vote would be countered. Since statehood was being pursued, a larger population would help Wyoming to achieve statehood. After some political finagling Gov. Campbell signed the act into law on Dec. 10, 1869.
The first female to vote on Sept. 6, 1870, was Louisa “Eliza” Swain, according to the Louisa Swain Foundation. She was the first woman to vote in Laramie, Wyo., and in our country. Like many wives and mothers, Louisa was busy that day on her way to town to run errands. While there she cast the first vote. It wasn’t a big to-do that day; no protests or cheers, just all voters going about their business. On that historic day 93 women voted.
The territory of Wyoming “stuck to their guns” when it came to women voting. Twenty years after the first vote Wyoming sought statehood. Congress wouldn’t allow them in unless Wyoming prevented women from voting. The territory sent a telegram stating, “We will remain out of the Union 100 years rather than come in without the women.”
Congress allowed Wyoming to keep their women’s vote and Wyoming became the 44th state in 1890. Besides achieving the women’s vote, those strong western women accomplished much more. Estelle Reed became the Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the first woman to be elected to a statewide office in 1895.
Nellie Taylor Ross became the first female governor in 1925. She took over when her husband passed away. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed her as the first women to be in charge of the U.S. Mint. She served from 1933 to 1953. In 1920 after the 19th Amendment passed, Jackson, Wyo., had the first all-women’s civic government. It was known as the “Petticoat Government.” Today a group of leaders wouldn’t allow such a moniker, but I would think those ladies didn’t mind. Grace Miller was mayor while four other women made up the town council. Once in office they appointed other women to be the town clerk, health officer, treasurer and town marshal.
The history of Wyoming’s women is phenomenal. Those pioneer women marched forward to hold more important offices around the state. To learn more about this, check the Wyoming State Historical Society website. Better yet, saddle up and head out to Wyoming. There’s more to learn and see than just Buffalo Bill.
Mary Pautsch, a Wisconsin native, is a retired reading teacher. “I live on the swampy shores of Tuscobia among the ospreys, eagles and bears.”
