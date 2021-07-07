With the Barron County Fair just a week away, let’s look back at some highlights of fairs past.
Among the handlers of 40 horses in some 16 heats at the fairgrounds race track during the 74th annual Barron County Fair in 1952 were three generations of the Friess family, who were longtime supporters of the harness circuit. They were Herman Friess, his son Albert, and his grandson Foster, each with their own steed. Unfortunately, there was no report of who won the harness race nor how the Friess trio placed.
Harness racing is one thing that has remained a constant at the county fair throughout its 144-year year history, except for three times — the Depression in 1932, a polio outbreak in 1946 and a pandemic in 2020. Traditionalists like myself love that a lot of the fair food, rides, carnival games and entries have remained much the same all through the years.
What has changed dramatically over the decades are the grandstand shows. Tractor and truck pulls and demolition derbies are fairly new. In the early years of the Barron County Fair, the grandstand featured spectacular feats of agility by performers from around the world. Based on fair books from the past that I dusted off after years on shelves in the former Chronotype office, here’s a glimpse of some of the county fair’s grandstand acts in past decades.
• During the 1920s: Al Sweet’s Chicago Cadet Band was described as “a band and glee club all in one”; The Lavines performed six vaudeville acts; the Robbins Trio featured “spectacular gyrations in whirlwind roller skating”; Gertrude Avery and Boys, who were billed as “marvelous gymnasts and sensational pyramid builders”; and Lohse & Sterling, described as “daredevil musical comedians performing on combination cradle, trapeze and rings.”
• During the 1930s: Acts included The Three Taketas of Japan, “Nicpon’s highest class gymnasts”; Harriet Nawrot and Boys, a comedian act on skates; Dashinton’s Animals, an act with “cats and dogs performing together in perfect harmony”; Case Brothers and Marie, “a thrilling exhibition of wire walking and somersaulting on the wire”; Three Valentines, a group of trick cyclists and rope spinners; the Four LaVernes, “a riot of cute stunts and genuinely difficult tricks by Pa, Ma and their children Patsy and Billy”; Les Cattiers, “a netless high act and sensational exhibition of skill and daring on a tower 115 feet high”; the Suicide Club, a troupe of champion daredevils performing automobile and motorcycle stunts; Three Namedil Brothers, “a European sensational high perch act direct from Denmark”; Merry Go Round Revue, “a well-trained, lavishly costumed chorus of 10 charmers offering toe tingling tunes and rib tickling laughs; Three Reddingtons, “trampoline twisters with a laugh in every bounce”; and Fenwick and Cook, “comedy bicycle and unicycle riding plus a screamingly funny Swedish slap shoe number.”
• During the 1940s: Among shows were Larimer and Hudson; described as all the funny bicycle acts you can think of rolled into one; Gasca Brothers, whose high crutches, rolling globes and tight wire were direct from Mexico; the Picchiani-Abdhullah Troupe “doing aerial acrobatics and springboard catapulting”; the equestrian bareback riders called the Zavatta Troupe; Xylophone musicians Monahan and Morris, including Frank Monahan’s trick of playing a xylophone with mallets strapped to his feet. The Ambassadorettes show included whirlwind tumbling, quick-fire somersaulting, handstands, splits and other feats. Then there was Uncle Tom Corwine, a sound effects artist who could imitate anything from poultry and livestock to a steamboat. The Zoppi Troupe of six climbed to the top run of ladders to do juggling and acrobatic stunts including a pyramid.
• During the 1950s: Puppeteer John Shirley performed with his Marionettes, Billy Irwin was called “a clown tumbler and buffoonery expert,” Cloyd Harrison and Company featured three generations on one bicycle; Frias Duo was a pedestal balancing act straight from Cuba; the Honeymooners were a comedy duo who arrived in a dilapidated automobile and left carrying it in pieces; Dalton & Bailey were contortion trapeze artists; there was a pantomime act of Roberta & Mack; and the World’s Championship Rodeo featured “rough and tumble horseback riding with plenty of thrills and spills.”
• During the 1960s: Baseball games were brought back to the in-field where it had been played in the early years of the fair. Other grandstand events included Lucky Jack O’Hara’s Devil Drivers; the Tex Ritter Show; The Crash Dicks were described as “a brand new thrill show;” and in 1964, the local Hardscrabble Players performed “Arron Slick from Pumpkin Crick.”
• During the 1970s: This decade saw the start of the Demolition Derby sponsored by the Indianhead Racing Association, tractor pulling contests, Kids From Wisconsin shows, the Rutherford County Square Dancers, and celebrity singers including the Blackwood Singers and Barbara Mandrell.
Grandstand shows of the 1980s, 1990s and beyond have featured much of the same pulls and derbies as are presented today. The clowns, jugglers, ventriloquists and stilt walkers have moved their acts from the grandstand to the midway, where they can more easily mingle with fairgoers; and the Fairest crowning was moved from the grandstand to the gazebo that was later replaced with the Heffernan Memorial Stage.
While sensational acts by performers from all over the world have come and gone, there’s still plenty to see and do at the county fair. Let’s cheer on local exhibitors and support those with vendor booths. After all, there’s no time like fair time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.