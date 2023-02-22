Thinking back to the fall of 1965, I was a newly married 20-year-old about to graduate from college in the spring. My greatest need at that time was a Car. My husband had graduated at semester break and was on his way to basic training in South Carolina. I had no wheels, and little money at the time. Betty Johnson, yep, beautiful mother of Don Johnson, was driving a sharp-looking Corvair to work each day at Johnson and Johnson Insurance Agency. Somehow or other, I ended up buying Betty’s car; it was my first-ever vehicle and my first purchase from Don Johnson Motors.

