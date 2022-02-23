The Spring Election is quickly approaching, and as citizens begin to take into consideration for whom they will vote, The Chronotype will be asking candidates for Rice Lake mayor and city council, the Rice Lake Area School District Board of Education and Barron County Board of Supervisors why they are seeking office.
You, the readers, also are welcome to weigh in with your thoughts on the races, but the ground rules are changing slightly this time around.
Election-inspired Letters to the Editor are accepted if they do not exceed a limit of 300 words, and they will run for free as long as they do not endorse a candidate. Other Letter to the Editor rules apply, such as no attacks, and The Chronotype reserves the right to reject letters.
People still have the option of endorsing a candidate but will be charged a flat $50 fee, payable in advance, as they are considered to be political ads.
The display ad deadline is Monday at noon, by the way, and it’s best to email letters.
The Chronotype also will be enforcing a long-standing policy not to run Letters to the Editor the week just before the April 5 election, so no letters pertaining to the election will run in the March 30 edition.
Sometimes — in rare circumstances — it is advisable to allow a Letter to the Editor run that week but only to set the record straight from a previous Letter to the Editor.
As always, to verify identities and to have a way to ask questions if something is unclear, the author must submit their full name, address and phone number.
It’s going to be quite exciting to see some new faces appearing to represent citizens, but first the candidates have to prevail at the polls.
On your mark, get set, go and good luck to all the candidates.
