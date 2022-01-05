At around its half century mark, Operation Santa, a holiday drive coordinated by the Moose Family Center of Rice Lake, made Christmas jollier for 59 local families, which is about half of the number they normally help.
Drive chairman Cindy Lammers is not for certain why the need was down, but a few mentioned that the free stimulus checks helped them through the year.
Lammers said giving was as generous or more than past years and more than met the needs with some gifts leftover for next holiday season.
"We had the most wonderful donations ever — more expensive toys and lots of gift cards that work well for teenagers," Lammers said. "We had so many nice donations come through."
She added, "I had plenty of helpers and things went really well. I never had any last-minute requests, absolutely none, which was really unusual for us. It really turned out to be a good year. I'm just happy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.